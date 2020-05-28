Schools find ways to still hold graduations while in COVID-19 crisis

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF) – In a more intimate setting, 60 Morris Innovative High School students recently graduated high school.

“We gave each one of the seniors a 30 minute time slot. So they could sign up for whichever one they wanted. They could bring, of course, themselves and two parent, family members with them,” Principal Pat Hunt said.

- Advertisement -

By one family at a time, these mini graduation ceremonies took place over 7 days in the school’s gym.

“We just have a special bond with our kids and we wanted, we didn’t want them to end their year on a negative note,” Hunt said.

The coronavirus pandemic put graduations up for question and schools have been trying to figure out how to honor their seniors.

Related Article: Life Care Center of Athens deaths climb to 9

Some schools held drive-through ceremonies like Dalton High School.

Others rescheduled for another date.

Rhea County High School seniors will graduate Friday night at their stadium.

Hamilton County School officials have been weighing multiple options for graduation.

A spokesperson said that it appears graduations will likely take place in June.

It has taken a little rearranging, a little rescheduling and non-traditional approaches to make the graduations happen.

And, it’s something most educators probably never thought they’d have to do.

“37 years and I’ve never seen anything like this, you know, if you would’ve told me back in December, you know, I’d be like you’re crazy. There’s no way that’s going to happen, but it did,” Hunt said.