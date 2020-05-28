Hospitalizations are now climbing with positive Covid-19 cases in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County reports another bad day for Covid-19 cases.

The Health Department reports 71 new positive tests on Thursday, the second highest ever following the 74 from the weekend.

- Advertisement -

The County has seen an average of 50 + cases over the last week, which is double the average for previous weeks.

But more troubling is the rise in hospital cases.

The number of Covid-19 patients jumped to 27 in local hospitals, which is also an all-time record.

That is six cases higher than yesterday’s record high.

And it comes with another jump in person’s under investigation for Covid for a combined number of 42, which tops the early days of April cases.

The number of cases from area Intensive Care Units remains the same as yesterday at 13. But that also was an all time high.

The ICU numbers seemed to have stabilized last week, but have headed up again this week.

We are still well below “surge” numbers that would exceed the resources of local hospitals.

The best news from today’s report is no new deaths since Tuesday.

Health officials say the virus continues to hit the Hispanic community hard.

Officeals report that 49 of the 71 new cases are Hispanic.

And they make up 65% of the total cases we’ve seen in Hamilton County.

“Health Department staff are working very hard to reach and protect vulnerable populations that are disproportionately affected by this pandemic,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes.

“People are coming for testing so the message is reaching them.”