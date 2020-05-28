Gov. Kemp to allow bars and nightclubs to reopen in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday announced plans to allow bars and nightclubs to reopen, overnight summer camps and summer schools to begin and professional and amateur sports to resume operations and practices, all with social distancing and sanitation restrictions in place.

The Republican also extended a public health state of emergency, describing the road ahead as a “slow and careful transition to a new normal.”

The continued easing of restrictions comes as new daily confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Georgia are ticking upward after weeks of decline.

Georgia has had more than 45,000 confirmed cases of the virus, according to state data. At least 1,962 people have died.