CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Friday Festivals return to Bradley County next week.

The summer concert series returns in downtown Cleveland at the Courthouse Square on June 5th.

The family-friendly events feature live music and food vendors.

This year’s lineup is:

June 5th Bad Tattoo

June 12th Share the Road

June 19th First Street Square

June 26th Dexter Thomas Band

The show on June 19th moves to the green space at First Street Square as part of the Agora grand opening.