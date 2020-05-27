Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – May 27th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Warmer Temperatures And More Rain Chances – Typical Late Spring Weather!

Wednesday Morning: We have the potential to start off a little damp some areas. Some fog early then both cloud cover and rain chances will continue to increase throughout the day. Highs will be around 78 degrees. Scattered storms and showers are very likely for later on this evening. Lows will be around 67.

Tomorrow: Thursday is shaping up to be our wettest day of the week. Showers have the potential to begin in the evening hours and continue through Friday morning. Highs will be around 83. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

Another wet outlook for the upcoming weekend, but only through early Saturday – with rain and storms chances every day with warm temperatures sticking in the mid 80s. Drier conditions for Sunday.

The first half of next week is looking dry and very sunny.

82 & 59 are our seasonal highs and lows.

