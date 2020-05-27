Two arrests made in Dade County child porn investigation

DADE COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — Federal agents have arrested two suspects in the Dade County child pornography case.

According to Dade County Sheriff, both suspects are male, in their mid- to late-20s and in the military. Both were arrested outside of the Dade County jurisdiction but were once students at Dade County High School.

Officials continue to update information on a months-long federal investigation into child pornography crimes in Dade County. Officials have released little information about the suspects, and the timeline of the crimes are still classified.

Right now, the Dade County Sheriff and the Trenton Police Department are assisting federal agencies in helping identify potential victims.

“I’ve heard on some of the social media sites that we are trying to sweep this under the rug. I can assure you this is not being swept under the rug,” Sheriff Ray Cross said. “This has been an ongoing investigation. Because of the COVID pandemic that we’ve had, it has stalled the investigation, but by no means would the sheriff’s office or the Trenton Police Department hide anything in an investigation, especially when it involves children.”

Sheriff Ray Cross says the investigation has been set back by a couple months because of the Coronavirus shut down.

“The fact that we are unable to get justice and immediate justice, it is frustrating for us,” Trenton Police Chief Christy Smith said. “We are taking our time with this investigation.”

“When these situations happen that delays our investigation, it makes everyone anxious,” Sheriff Cross said. “I know the victims and the community want to know answers, but if we don’t take the time to do this right, we’ll lose this case. We don’t want people to go free because we rushed an investigation.”