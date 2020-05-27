Stephen Cook Replacing Zach Ferrell as Hamilton Heights Basketball Coach

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Hamilton Heights basketball coach Zach Ferrell has stepped down. He’s taking an assistant job at Eastern Florida State College, who is coached by Jeremy Shulman, the nephew of former Mocs and McCallie coach John Shulman. Zach played for John at UTC. Ferrell built the Hawks into a power house during his seven seasons by bringing in some talented foreign players. According to a school release, 24 of Ferrell’s former players went on to play college basketball, two players made it to the NBA. Hamilton Heights was consistently ranked as one of the top high school programs in the country.

Said Ferrell about his departure:”Yeah just really excited to be able to get an opportunity to coach on the collegiate level at a place that’s had enormous success in a lot of ways and a coach that’s considered one of the best coaches in the country on the junior college level.”

Hamilton Heights has named Stephen Cook as Ferrell’s replacement. Cook played high school ball at Chattanooga Christian, and he has had coaching stints at Chattanooga State and Brainerd.