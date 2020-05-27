SpaceX on cusp of launching astronauts, back on home turf

By MARCIA DUNN
AP Aerospace Writer
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (AP) – SpaceX is on the cusp of launching NASA astronauts into orbit, a first for a private company. Wednesday afternoon’s planned flight to the International Space Station will be the first of Americans from the U.S. in nearly a decade. Riding aboard the brand new SpaceX Dragon capsule for the historic test flight will be veteran NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken. Thunderstorms remain a concern, both at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center and along the Dragon’s path to orbit. SpaceX has a split second to launch the Falcon rocket, at 4:33 p.m. EDT. Despite the pandemic, cars and RVs lined roads hours before liftoff.
