Smokies nonprofit to hold virtual firefly event on YouTube

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) – The annual lottery to see the synchronous fireflies of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park may be canceled this year due to the coronavirus, but a Smokies-based nonprofit will be offering a virtual firefly event. According to a news release from Discover Life in America, the group is collaborating with firefly photographer Radim Schreiber. Their event will include a short presentation about fireflies followed by footage of synchronous fireflies, blue ghost fireflies and other firefly species native to the Smokies region. It takes place on Monday at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Discover Life in America YouTube channel. It is free, although the group is suggesting a $5 donation.

