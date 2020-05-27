Signal Mountain makes top 3 SafeWise safest cities in Tennessee

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tennessee (WDEF) – This year’s Safest Cities report puts the town of Signal Mountain in their Top 3 for Tennessee.

This is the 6th annual Safest Cities report by the SafeWise Team.

On this year’s list, Signal Mountain jumps into third place, replacing Collegedale which fell to 13th.

The survey compares violent crime and property crime rates for each city.

But smaller population and higher income also seem to help.

7 of the top ten have median incomes above the state average of $55,000.

9 of the top ten had populations under 10,000 (Brentwood near Nashville was larger).

The town of Church Hill, west of Kingsport finished #1 this year.

Here is where the other 11 cities and towns in our area rate compared to the 121 counted.

Memphis was the least safe and Pigeon Forge was 4th from the bottom.

Chattanooga finished below both Knoxville and Nashville.

Rank/Town/Population/Violent Crime per 1000/Property Crime per 1000

21 South Pittsburg 3,031 1.6 12.9

39 Soddy-Daisy 13,804 1.4 22.9

44 Dayton 7,365 1.8 23.8

47 Etowah 3,461 4.9 14.7

52 Jasper 3,317 5.1 15.7

59 Red Bank 11,768 4.4 25.2

72 East Ridge 21,135 4.7 35.4

97 Dunlap 5,111 6.7 46.8

114 Cleveland 44,954 9.2 55.9

115 Chattanooga 180,397 10.5 60.6

117 Athens 13,627 8.7 76.5

You can see the entire list here.