Salvation Army opens shelter for homeless with Covid-19 minor symptoms

The Chattanooga Salvation Army has opened a shelter for homeless COVID-19 patients.

The facility offers patients with minor coronavirus symptoms a safe place to rest and recover.

The Health Department will make daily medical checks once a resident is in the shelter.

They’ve also provided P-P-E for Salvation Army workers, while the city helps fund the shelter.

Major Mark Smith tells us “Just imagine being in a hospital and the doctors are saying ‘okay, we’re going to send you home and you have no home to go to. To be able to provide a safe -comfortable place where they would get care and shelter, that is very important. That should be the minimum standard.”

Major Smith says they’re still in need of funding assistance.

If you’d like to donate, you can go to csarmy.org.