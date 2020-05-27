Police make public paintball arrests

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – We have a follow up to the paintball problems in Chattanooga.

Police have made five arrests in the public paintbrawls across the city.

These fights weren’t all fun and games for THE people who weren’t playing.

Police had expressed concerns that the fights were causing vandalism, property damage, and people not even involved were getting hit.

In addition to the arrests, police say 120 warrants have been issued on 62 identified people from 21 paintball incidents.