NYT data ranks Dalton high in daily growth rate of COVID cases

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF) – The North Georgia Health District points to an increasing availability of COVID testing as a reason they’ve seen new cases lately.

The New York Times has been collecting data on cases all over.

On Wednesday, they ranked Dalton 7th in highest average daily growth rate of cases.

A North Georgia Health District spokesperson said the growth of cases is partly due to the state recently opening up testing to everyone.

And, Georgians coming back to places while the virus is still being transmitted.

They remind folks to wear a mask, avoid large crowds, social distance and wash hands frequently.