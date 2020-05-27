Mocs Basketball Adds Russian Native Mark Tikhonenko

(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA—Chattanooga Mocs Head Men’s Basketball Coach Lamont Paris added a third new addition to the 2020-21 roster with forward Mark Tikhonenko. He comes to the Scenic City from Sam Houston State although this is not his first visit.

Tikhonenko, pronounced TEE-koh-NEN-koh completed his pre-college career at Mt. Zion Prep in Baltimore averaging 16 points and six rebounds. He signed with North Texas out of high school before a season at Sam Houston State.

- Advertisement -

Listed at 6-10, 240 lbs., with the Bearkats, Tikhonenko is originally from Moscow, Russia, where he played for the U16 and U20 Russia squads. His best performance for the U20s came at the 2018 European Championships with nine points and five rebounds in the 69-68 group phase win over Hungary.