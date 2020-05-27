More info on couple charged after Gordon County motel standoff

CALHOUN, Georgia (WDEF) – We have more on the Hamilton County fugitives arrested on Wednesday after a standoff in a motel near Calhoun, Georgia.

The Sheriff of Gordon County says his officers seized drugs, fake identification documents, fake license plates, counterfeit money, an electronic credit card reader, computers and printers, and cash from their room at the motel off I-75.

Schalles Williams and Wesley Swartout are both wanted in Hamilton County on identity theft charges.

Williams, who lives on Signal Mountain, is also wanted in Bradley County on forgery charges.

Swartout was out on bond for an arrest in Chattooga County in January on fraud and other charges.

He’ll also face several new ones from yesterday’s incident.

Sheriff Mitch Ralston says he fired a shot at a deputy before barricading himself in the motel room.

A GSP SWAT team used an armored vehicle to plow into the room to get him out.

Sheriff Ralston commended both his local and the state officers for their work.

“We are thankful that no innocent people were hurt, and this incident serves as a reminder of how dangerous law enforcement can be, and how fortunate our community is to be served by the individuals on my staff as well as the State law enforcement agencies.”

Hamilton County Warrants