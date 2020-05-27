Hixson photographer showcases local nurses

HIXSON, Tenn (WDEF) – Since the Coronavirus pandemic healthcare workers have been hard at work fighting to keep us safe.

One Hixson photographer captured a photo showcasing them in both their scrubs and formal wear.

- Advertisement -

The photoshoot took place in the alley next to their studio and Wilkerson used photoshop to create the finished product.

Jennifer Wilkerson with Image Photography says with so much going on right now she really wanted to send a reminder that these workers are real people behind the masks.

“It was just a way for them to show ‘hey we’re here, we’re people and we’re gonna come out here despite the fact that there is a pandemic , despite the fact that we could take this home to our family and kids and that we are going to take care of you. That’s our super power,” says Jennifer Wilkerson, Photographer.

The Photography studio is also offering free mini photo sessions to all first responders and their families.