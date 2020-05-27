Disney, SeaWorld announce plans for Florida parks to reopen

By FREIDA FRISARO

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Officials from SeaWorld and Disney World say they hope to open their theme parks in Orlando, Florida, in June and July. A city task force approved the plans on Wednesday. They will now be sent to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his approval. SeaWorld wants to reopen June 11. Disney plans a tiered approach, with Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom opening July 11, followed by Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15. Universal Orlando has already submitted plans to reopen its Orlando park on June 5. The task force also approved those and sent them to the governor for his approval.

