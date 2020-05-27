My Best Me Health Tip – The Benefits of Caffeine

Anything in moderation is acceptable including caffeine. The concern with caffeine is if you have high blood pressure. If you have heart disease, you should check with your doctor because caffeine could work against the medication you’re taken for the heart disease. You may want to consider decaf products.

You could also consider green tea and black tea which is healthy and low in caffeine compared to coffee and energy drinks. the teas are excellent for you because they’re low in antioxidants and you will get a bit of energy out of them.

