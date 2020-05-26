Weather Update: Tuesday Morning ‘s Forecast – May 26th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Warmer Temperatures And More Rain Chances!

Tuesday: More clouds, not quite as warm with a high of 82, and scattered shower chances returning for the afternoon.

Tuesday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy and dry. Temperatures will be in the mid to high 70s.

Another wet outlook for the upcoming week with rain and storms chances every day with warm temperatures sticking in the mid 80s.

82 & 59 are our seasonal highs and lows.

