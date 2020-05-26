Walker Valley High School Allowed to Begin Football Workouts

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) High School football is back at Walker Valley.

The Bradley County health department along with the Bradley County superintendent gave the Mustangs the green light to start summer workouts.

And of course there are plenty of precautions for COVID 19.

Walker Valley head coach Drew Akins is running the spread for summer workouts.

Spreading everyone out that is.

All apart of the new safety mandates for the coronavirus.

Said Akins:”So the first thing we do is when they come in, we do a temperature check. And then do a five question questionnaire, and the answer has to be ‘no’ to everything. Do you have a cough? Do you have a fever? Do you have a sore throat? Do you have a runny nose? Those things, and it the answer is not ‘no’, then they can’t participate or they can’t be admitted into our facility.”

Reporter:”Kind of give us the whole rundown of what this is like. It’s not your typical summer conditioning we’ve got going here.”

Said Akins:”I wish I could give you the whole rundown, but it would take this whole segment. The biggest one that you’re going to see from our group. Ten or less in a group. We wipe things down every time we leave a weight room. We wipe it down.”

Said receiver Brody Swafford:”I mean we’ve had a lot of time at home. I know I’ve done a lot of cleaning because we are there a lot more. So I’ve had a lot of practice, so we’re pretty efficient in there.”

For the time being, the Mustangs will not endure any contact.

Said Akins:”It’s definitely different. Normally in June we’re practicing against each other. We’ve got helmets, and we’re bumping into each other. That definitely is going to be a piece we’re going to miss in June.”

Said Swafford:”It’s definitely weird since we’re not in a tight group, and we’re not feeding off of each other much.”

Heck it’s exciting for the guys right now just to be back together.

Said Akins:”So it has been really good for my soul to get back around our guys.”

Said Swafford:”There’s definitely a lot of energy because everyone here. They’re so glad to be here.”

Since Walker Valley has been allowed to start their summer conditioning, Akins says other coaches have asked him about working out under these new safety protacals.

Said Akins:”So I’ve probably sent ten to fifteen e-mails to coaches around the state. Just hey, this is what we’re doing. You know I would tweak this for you if this fits what you do, but those guidelines have been really good to send out to other counties.”