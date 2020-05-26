Walker County Tax Office closed after worker tests positive

ROCK SPRING, Georgia (WDEF) – The Walker County Tax Commissioner’s Office will be close the rest of the week because a worker has tested positive for Covid-19.

The rest of the staff have been sent for testing.

They will use the time to deep clean the office.

You can still use online or mail services.

“Please make sure to include a working phone number on any paperwork sent to this office, in case we need to obtain additional information to complete your transaction.”

Tag renewals between March 16 and June 14 had already been extended until June 15th.

The state reports that Walker County has topped the 100 case barrier with 102 cases and two deaths.