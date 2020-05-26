TV Networks Hold Off on Announcing Early Season CFB Kickoff Times

NEW YORK (AP) – College football conferences and television networks have agreed to hold off on announcing start times for early-season games. CBS Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports and their affiliated networks typically announce early game times for the Football Bowl Subdivision conferences on June 1. The two sides decided to wait a few weeks for the 2020 season as sports like the NHL and NBA work toward returning after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The college football season is scheduled to begin with a handful of games on Aug. 29 and a full slate of games the following week.

