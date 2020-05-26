Tennessee officials: 2020 vote-by-mail for all not feasible

By JONATHAN MATTISE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee officials say they “cannot feasibly implement” a quick shift to let all voters cast their ballots by mail in the 2020 elections, due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a response Friday to one of three lawsuit seeking the expansion, Attorney General Herbert Slatery wrote that the change to vote-by-mail for all could lead to the “functional disenfranchisement of thousands of voters,” lost confidence in the upcoming elections and immense strain on state and county resources. The filing pushes back on one of the lawsuits arguing that letting people all vote by mail eliminates the risk of catching COVID-19 or unknowingly spreading it at the polls without showing symptoms.

