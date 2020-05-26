SWAT standoff nets two suspects with local criminal pasts

CALHOUN, Georgia (WDEF) – Two suspects in the Gordon County jail tonight are wanted here in Hamilton County.

The man and woman were arrested this afternoon after a SWAT standoff near Calhoun, Georgia.

Deputies were called to a motel on I 75 on a tip of criminal activity and possible fugitives.

They found Schalles Williams from Signal Mountain and Wesley Swartout from Calhoun.

Both are wanted in Hamilton County for identity theft.. and Swartout was even on the 12 Most Wanted list a few years back.

The deputies took Williams into custody outside the room, but Swartout ran inside and barricaded himself in.

They called the State Patrol SWAT Team while troopers tried to negotiate with Swartout.

Eventually they sent in an armored vehicle and fired gas into the room.

Troopers then took Swartout into custody.