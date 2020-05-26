News on East Brainerd and Harrison schools

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County School system has two school announcements.

First, students at East Brainerd Elementary are being moved to East Hamilton Middle because of the tornado damage.

They will attend class there for the fall and hopefully return to their school after repairs are complete in December.

Also the rain, the pandemic and other setbacks have delayed construction of the Harrison Community School.

Students will participate in STEAM programs at two different locations until construction is complete.

The Curriculum will not be sidetracked during the next school year.

The new building is expected to open in January.