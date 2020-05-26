Life Care Center of Athens reports a total of 14 Covid-19 residents have now died

ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – Two more residents have died at the Life Care Center of Athens who had Covid-19, since their last report.

A total of 14 have died since they got their first case more than a month ago.

All of their residents have been tested, 80 were positive and just 19 negative.

65 of the positive tested are being cared for at the facility.

” All residents – whether they have tested positive or negative – are checked multiple times a day for symptoms or changes in condition. If a resident who tested negative begins showing any symptom that could be associated with COVID-19, the resident is retested.”

52 employees also tested positive, and 38 of them have since returned to work.

The state reports a total of 134 confirmed cases in McMinn County.