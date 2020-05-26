Couple arrested after child’s remains found buried in yard

KINGSTON, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee couple is facing charges after skeletal remains of a child were found buried in their yard. A prosecutor said in a statement to news outlets that 63-year-old Michael Anthony Gray Sr. and his wife, 60-year-old Shirley Ann Gray, were arrested Monday. The statement says the Roane County couple is charged with aggravated child abuse, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated child neglect and abuse of a corpse. The girl’s remains were found Saturday. Officials don’t know yet how she died. An autopsy was planned. The Grays remained in custody. It wasn’t immediately clear whether they have an attorney.

