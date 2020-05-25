Weather Update: Monday Afternoon’s Forecast – May 25th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Warmer And Humid Weather Returning For The Memorial Day Holiday!

Monday: Mostly sunny skies will appear for the late morning and early afternoon. As conditions heat up, rain and t-storms will start to pop up. Not everyone will see it, but be aware if making outdoor plans for the chance of lightning. It’ll also be one of the hottest days so far this season as highs will hit the mid & upper 80’s.

Overnight: Shower chances decrease, some fog forms, and mostly cloudy with lows around 68.

Tuesday: More clouds, not quite as warm with a high of 82, and scattered shower chances returning for the afternoon.

Another wet outlook for the upcoming week with rain and storms chances every day with warm temperatures sticking in the mid 80s.

82 & 59 are our seasonal highs and lows.

