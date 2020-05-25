TECH BYTE: Tech to Fight COVID-19

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — COVID-19 isn’t going away anytime soon, and people are worried they might come into contact with someone who’s infected.

Technology can give you some relief.

Tech giants Apple and Google are teaming up to help eliminate the spread of the coronavirus.

They’re developing a new exposure tracker to work with both Android and iOS devices.

This technology will help health officials with contact tracing to contain the spread of the virus.

Apple and Google will use application programming interfaces – or APIs – to make it happen.

These APIs will work with your smartphone using apps from public health authorities.

Using your phone’s Bluetooth, the exposure tracker can notify you if you’ve been in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

Apple says the new technology will not invade anyone’s privacy, and helps us work together to help solve the global pandemic.

This exposure tracker is still being developed, and will take a few months to complete.

If you want to know more about what they’re doing, you can read the announcement here: https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2020/04/apple-and-google-partner-on-covid-19-contact-tracing-technology/.