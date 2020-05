CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The summer meals program begins on Tuesday for the Hamilton County School system.

The school system is offering pickup of meals, but not home delivery as they did in some cases during the cornovirus home isolations.

The pickup sites at various schools around the county are open on Tuesdays and Fridays each week from 11AM til 1 PM.

Families can get three meals for each person in the family.

On Friday, you get four per person.