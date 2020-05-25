Silverdale employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A Core Civic employee at the Silverdale Detention Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s office, the employee tested positive after being in contact with a family member that contracted the virus.

The employee was tested on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says that the jail is tracking all inmates and personnel that may have come in contact with the employee.

According to Sheriff Hammond, the jail is being routinely sanitized.

They are currently working on a plan to provide facility wide testing.

The Health department is treating this incident as urgent.