Saturday High Fall Rescue In Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)- According to the Tri-state mutual aid association, 13 fire departments and 63 rescue personnel responded to a high fall accident on Highway 30 at the 5 mile marker.

They rescued a 32 year old male who fell 35 feet while hiking on a trail in Polk County.

- Advertisement -

According to the agency, the victim suffered severe injuries and was flown to Erlanger.

The rescue took 5 and a half hours.