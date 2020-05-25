Saturday High Fall Rescue In Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)- According to the Tri-state mutual aid association, 13 fire departments and 63 rescue personnel responded to a high fall accident on Highway 30 at the 5 mile marker.
They rescued a 32 year old male who fell 35 feet while hiking on a trail in Polk County.
According to the agency, the victim suffered severe injuries and was flown to Erlanger.
The rescue took 5 and a half hours.
