Mike Keith and Lorenzo Neal Recall Titans ‘Music City Miracle’

Hard to believe it has been twenty years since the most famous play in Titans history. The ‘Music City Miracle’. Titans in their first ever playoff game in Nashville hosting Buffalo. Down 16-15 with 16 seconds on the clock. Lorenzo Neal fielded the kick off. Tossed it to Frank Wycheck, who made the lateral pass to Kevin Dyson, who ran 75 yards into Titans lore. Neal and the Voice of the Titans Mike Keith recall the the legendary moment.

Said Neal:”We needed a miracle, and the miracle happened.”

Said Keith:”They had been working on the home run throw back play, which was the name of the play, every Saturday through the entire season.”

Said Neal:”I remember going over to Frank Wycheck after coach called the play. I go over to Frank. I said Frank, listen to me. They’re going to kick me the ball. You come get it because I knew if I told everyone else, they would have been looking at me.”

Said Keith:”Isaac Byrd who wore number 83 was the man who was supposed to catch the pass from Wycheck. Isaac Byrd told Kevin Dyson stay behind me just in case, just in case I have to lateral it back to you. But Isaac Byrd went forward and slipped taking himself out of the play. So when Frank Wycheck turned to throw the ball, he had no idea who he was throwing it to. He was just throwing to a spot. When I initially saw it, I thought the ball moved forward. They went an looked at it, and it wasn’t two minutes. It was a long, long time, and when he comes back and says the ruling on the field stands.

I have never seen such a emotion. I looked in the back of the booth. Larry Stone, who was our producer, our executive producer. He’s weeping.”

Said Neal:”That play is going to live way beyond Frank Wycheck, Lorenzo Neal. When we’re all dead and gone that play is still going to always be a top ten or top fifteen play in the league.”

Said Keith:”The Music City Miracle.”

Reporter:”Who gave it that nickname? How did that nickname get to where it is today? You did.”

Said Keith:”A young man calls our post game show, and he goes this is the greatest day of my life. Dah-Da-Dah-Da-Dah. I said to him. I said you’ll remember this day for the rest of your life because this was the day you saw the ‘Music City Miracle’.