Memorial Day ceremonies in the day of Covid-19

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga National Cemetery is open for people to pay their respects, but using social distancing guidelines.

That didn’t stop several people who took the time to honor loved ones.

News 12 Taylor Bishop has the details.

“Due to Covid-19 the way we celebrate Memorial Day this heat has been changed. But that hasn’t stopped thousands gathering here at the Chattanooga National cemetery to honor those who fought for our freedom.”

There were few Memorial Day flags placed around graves this year because of coronavirus concerns. While wearing masks several were able to honor loved ones.

Veteran James Slayton says “My grandfather and grandmother are here. An uncle, a brother, my father and my best friend.”

Slayton says with everything going on it’s important for the younger generations to know their history.

“We should not let the younger generation forget what price we payed for freedom.”

Memorial Day for some is the start of the summer months but for marine veteran Russell Larkins today is different.

Veteran Russell Larkins says “It’s not a beer and barbecue kind of day. I love beer and I love barbecue.”

Larkins is running across the country, raising money for veterans services.

“At least take a few minutes in remembrance of those who sacrificed their lives for us, because we have the freedoms that we have because of them.”

In Chattanooga, Taylor Bishop News 12 Now.