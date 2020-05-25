Hamilton County’s First Covid-19 death in weeks

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County reports its first Covid-19 related fatality in six weeks.

Monday’s new death raises the total in the county to 14.

State and county health officials targeted hard hit areas over the weekend with new testing, and the numbers are showing it.

The number of positive tests jumped by 163 over the long weekend.

That includes another 54 cases on Monday.

In other words, we saw about a third of all the cases we’ve seen in our area, just over the weekend.

Officials have noted that the virus has hit Hispanic workers and neighborhoods hard.

So they brought mobile testing to the areas on Friday and Saturday.

Last week, Mayor Jim Coppinger said the growth of new cases would not slow the reopening of businesses and activities.

He says they knew the numbers would go up as testing goes up.

And he says none of the new cases last week could be traced to reopened businesses.

Also the hospitalization rate has not increased at the same rate (even though it has risen slightly in May).