Gucci, Saint Laurent seek radical redo of fashion calendars

By COLLEEN BARRY and THOMAS ADAMSON

Associated Press

SOAVE, Italy (AP) – Gucci and Saint Laurent are two of the highest profile luxury fashion houses to announce they will leave the fashion calendar behind, with its relentless four-times-a-year rhythm.

The calendar entails shuttling cadres of fashionistas between global capitals where they squeeze shoulder-to-shoulder around runways for 15 breathless minutes.

The coronavirus lockdown has hit luxury fashion houses on their bottom lines.

It has also given pause to rethink the pace of fashion, offering the possibility to return to less hectic, more considered periods of creativity and production, and perhaps consumption.

Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele imagines a twice yearly appointments being one in the fall and one in the spring.

