Cops: Man asked to be shot after killing date met on Tinder

LAYTON, Utah (AP) – Police say a man accused of choking and stabbing a woman after meeting her on the popular dating app Tinder asked police to shoot him after reporting the killing.

Ethan Hunsaker was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murder in the death of 25-year-old Ashlyn Black of Layton, Utah.

Court documents say he called 911 to report he’d killed someone inside his home, telling a dispatcher to tell officers to shoot him.

Hunsaker, who is 24, told police that he choked and then stabbed Black unprovoked.Court documents didn’t indicate whether he had a lawyer.

