From Here to Career Academy focuses Catoosa students on their career

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – The From Here to Career class recently graduated its first class this school year.

The program gives Catoosa County High school students career experience toward college or today’s work force.

News 12’s David Moore gives us a look at the From Here to Career Academy, in this week’s what’s right with our schools.

“We are here to celebrate multiple successors. One includes a very large check.”

Academy CEO Marissa Brower: In 2017 we began exploring a concept of a college and career academy. College and career academies are specialized charter high schools that help improve the graduation rate. But they also help students prepare to continue post secondary education or to begin a career. Technology is changing the way we work so rapidly that college and career academies help businesses adjust and to prepare of the workforce.

Talent Development Specialist Keith Jones: We are bringing together students from the three area high schools in Catoosa county from LFO, Heritage and Ringgold. Students came together, we talked them into creating a new mascot that was a piece of the mascots they had and they begin to work together, collaborate together. They got out of the habit of sitting in rows and began to actually buddy up with people from other campuses.

Senior Zaniel Carroll: Before I was in the program I was open minded and didn’t really know what I’m to pursue. But getting in the program really cemented you know my interest in my likings. And show me there is so much that I am capable of. And my teachers and friends have shown me that I can do whatever I want. And this pathway that I am taking is what I want to do.

“And as you’ve heard we participate in technical skills classes during the week; Monday through Thursdays. But I’m fried as we get to participate and professional development skills.”

KEITH: They take mega Tronics Monday through Thursday. And then I would come in on Friday and teach professional development skills to them. And they go back around 1130 to their core, their regular high school and get their core classes and participate and band, high school whatever their other interests were.

MARISSA: Business have the opportunity to come in and provide instructors if that is how they want to help. Internships are critical so that students get the real world experience in the workplace.

KEITH: There are eight different pathways that will be in the final program. It is a brand new for us. It’s going to grow. It’s going to expand and we’re going to have our own campus. In a couple of yearsSo we just kicked it off this year. Now we’re looking forward to adding a couple more cohorts and expanding this fall.