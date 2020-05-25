Camp Jordan testing has been extended

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – East Ridge and Kroger health officials have extended the drive through testing at Camp Jordan.

The event continues through Thursday.

The hours are 9 AM – 4:30 PM.

But you do need to schedule an appointment by clicking here at Kroger health’s online portal.

Cempa Community Care will offer free testing this week at New Hope Baptist Church in the Brainerd area. This is drive thru, so you can stay in your vehicle. If you need transportation help, contact Tri-City Transportation at (423) 544-1008.

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: New Hope Baptist Church, 3777 Wilcox Blvd., Chattanooga, TN 37411

Hamilton County moves their drive-thru and walk-thru testing to a couple of local schools beginning on Wednesday.

They will be at Hardy Elementary and East Lake Academy in the morning.

The school testing will expand next week.

You can see all of Hamilton County’s testing sites at their webpage.