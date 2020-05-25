My Best Me Health Tip – Handling Stress

Stress is the number one killer in America; more than diabetes, blood pressure and any other health symptom. There are two easy things you can do to help relieve stress.

Going for a 30 minute walk every day is a good way to get your heart rate up which will lower your cortisol levels and increase your endorphins.

It is important to go to bed before midnight and get up by 7am consistently all year long. This will help regulate your hormones and especially your stress.

