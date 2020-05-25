17 year old becomes Georgia’s youngest Covid-19 fatality

ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – A 17 year old boy became the youngest Georgian to die from Covid-19.
The teenager from Fulton County had underlying health issues.
But that is far from typical.
All of the fatalities in northwest Georgia so far have been 65 years or older.
|Catoosa
|cases 101
|deaths 0
|hospitalized 8
|Chattooga
|24
|2
|3
|Dade
|27
|1
|3
|Murray
|78
|1
|9
|Walker
|94
|0
|2
|Whitfield
|283
|7
|23
The number of people hospitalized by Covid-19 has been dropping in Georgia.