17 year old becomes Georgia's youngest Covid-19 fatality

Collins Parker
COVID-19 Cases
Photo: MGN

ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – A 17 year old boy became the youngest Georgian to die from Covid-19.

The teenager from Fulton County had underlying health issues.

But that is far from typical.

All of the fatalities in northwest Georgia so far have been 65 years or older.

Catoosa cases 101 deaths 0 hospitalized 8
Chattooga 24 2 3
Dade 27 1 3
Murray 78 1 9
Walker 94 0 2
Whitfield 283 7 23

 

The number of people hospitalized by Covid-19 has been dropping in Georgia.

