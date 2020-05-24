Red Bank prepares for ‘strict’ return to practice

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — High school football teams in Tennessee can start practice again beginning June 1. The Red Bank Lions have a thorough and detailed plan ready for when the players can return.

Bigs and skills players will practice on different days to limit the number of people on campus.

The players will arrive in their designated cluster zones. Eight students and two coaches make up each cluster.

From there, everyone will move from lifting weights to cardio and conditioning and finally to working schemes on the field.

No players will never cross paths, come within six feet of each other, or share equipment.

Before going home, all players will have their temperatures taken and be asked the standard medical questions provided by health officials to ensure no one is going home not feeling well.

Head Coach Chris Brown says the team is ready to get back to a little bit of routine.

“Oh, we’re thrilled!” Brown said. “I can’t say that we were too optimistic about it a month ago, so just to have any opportunity to be around our kids in June is a bonus because we weren’t initially planning on being to, so we look at this as an awesome opportunity.”

This year’s delay isn’t phasing Brown or the rest of the staff.

“I’m old enough to know of a time when June used to be optional lift, and if you got in any work or threw the ball around at all that was sort of a bonus. So, for me and a lot of my coaches, it’s almost a return to the Golden Age of what it used to be.”

In fact, Brown thinks the later start will help the Lions, who have made deep runs in the playoffs the last three years.

“We may not be as polished or as practiced up as we would’ve been at this point, but it’s almost refreshing,” Brown said. “For us, this is maybe an opportunity to not feel so run down by the end of the year, maybe take some wear and tear off of November. So, we’re looking on the positive side and the safe side.”

Brown will meet with Red Bank’s Erlanger trainer and assistant principal on Monday to go over the program’s plan for return. Then, the coaches will have Zoom calls with players on Tuesday and parents on Thursday to give everyone the information and answer any questions.