Local Churches Respond to being Identified as Essential

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Churches in the Chattanooga area are faced with the decision to reopen their doors after President Trump’s announcement Friday that places of worship will become essential.

“I call upon governors to allow our churches and places of worship to open right now. If they don’t do it I will override the governors” said President Trump.

Brainerd Baptist Church is set to reopen on June 7th and people are required to reserve a seat online.

Extra services have been added to reduce capacity including a separate program for seniors 65 and older.

Attendees are no required to wear masks but volunteers and staff must have there temperature checked.

“The church never closed” said Minister John Taylor Sr.

The East third street Church of Christ began virtual and live stream service in March.

Minister Taylor is hesitant to fully reopen his congregation.

“We don’t want to just respond to what the president is saying. We also want to look at science, look at what the doctors are saying and follow their recommendations as well as CDC.”

Minister Taylor believes the mass virtual service is the safest option.

“We want to monitor the cases to make sure they’re going down.”

Those who do enter the third street church of Christ are required to wear mask and have their temperature checked.