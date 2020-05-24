Dade County High School Drive-In Graduation

TRENTON, Ga. (WDEF)- We have all seen drive thru graduation.

But, have you ever seen a drive-in graduation?

Dade County High School celebrated their seniors in a very unique way.

Smiles, hugs and waves from afar filled the Wilderness Outdoor theater.

Students, teacher’s and even the principal missed each other equally.

James Fahrney, Dade County High School Principal says, “I think we all have been needing to see the kids. This is a really hard job and really, the kids are what make it worth it, ya know.”

After weeks of virtual teaching and social distancing, Dade County High School class of 2020 got the chance to have their own take of a drive thru graduation.

Gabrielle Haston, Dade County High School Teacher of The Year says, “The thing that I love about teaching is my students and being in front of them in the classroom. So, being able to see them and cheer for them as they have accomplished something that is incredible. And even though they are not walking across the stage tonight, they are walking into their future tonight.”

Some seniors say that the moment was bitter sweet.

“It’s kind of really sad like but, it’s also unique. Like a lot of them, you get to walk across the stage and everything else, which we’ll have it in June. But, it’s also, we don’t get to have a traditional celebration like everybody else”, says Brianna Gibson, a 2020 Graduate.

Jackson Wilkins says, “It’s a great opportunity, we didn’t think that we were going to get to do this so, it’s special.”

Wilkins’ family is elated for him, “Oh we’re so proud of him. Very proud. He’s going off to the naval academy.”

Students saw a slideshow of their senior pictures and a special message from the superintendent, principal and teachers.

Dade County high school will have a traditional graduation and prom in June.