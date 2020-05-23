Reopening news for Nightfall series, Chattanooga Zoo, Chattahoochie Forest

Chattanooga (WDEF) – We have updates on reopenings for attractions and events in our area.

NIGHFALL CONCERT SERIES:

The Nightfall series has cancelled live shows through the end of June. But they will begin offering online shows at the Nightfall Facebook page for Friday, June 5, 12, 19 and 26.

The first show will Cajun fiddler Waylon Thibodeaux and his band from the Bayou.

The July schedule is still up in the air and organizers are rebooking acts for later in the season.

Carla Pritchard says “I’m hopeful that we can plan to start live shows in Miller Plaza and Miller Park in August, and I have pushed dates later into September to try to accommodate acts that had to be rescheduled from the beginning of the season. We might even add a couple of Saturdays in August, if that month works out well. We will be keeping a flexible approach to the season – understanding that people are anxious to have the fun and community connection that Nightfall offers, while doing all we can to ensure that we only start when it is deemed safe and appropriate to do so.”

CHATTANOOGA ZOO

The Chattanooga Zoo reopened last weekend, but are making changes based on the new guidelines for Tennessee.

— capacity grows to 700 so you no longer have to choose between mornings or afternoons.

— you still need to make reservations for the date online. (members can just show up with your card)

— indoor interpretive centers are now open

— gift shop reopens on Saturday

— rides, restaurant, nature play, photo booth all remained closed

— the one way route through the Zoo has been eliminated because it cause bottlenecks.

CHATTAHOOCHIE NATIONAL FOREST (north Georgia mountains)

Most campgrounds and recreation centers remain closed including

Lake Conasauga Campground

Lake Conasauga Overflow Campground

Pocket Campground (Johns Mountain)

Lake Conasauga Day Use

Pocket Day Use

Deep Hole Recreation Area (Toccoa River Canoe Trail open)

Toccoa River Sandy Bottoms Recreation Area (Toccoa River Canoe Trail open)

Trials Open:

Appalachian Trail in Georgia trailheads including: Dicks Creek Gap, Hogpen Gap, Neels Gap, Springer Mountain, Tesnatee Gap, Unicoi Gap, Woody Gap

Trails and associated trailheads providing access to the Appalachian Trail including Andrews Cove Trail, segments of the Benton MacKaye Trail (from Fall Branch Falls to Springer Mountain), Byron Herbert Reece Memorial Trail, Duncan Ridge Trail, Dockery Lake Trail, Freeman Trail, Jacks Knob Trail, Jarrard Gap Trail, Logan Turnpike Trail, Long Creek Falls Trail, Slaughter Creek Trail and Springer Mountain Trail.

Conasauga Ranger District

Keown Falls Trail and Trailhead

Chestnut Mountain Shooting Range (vault toilet closed)

Sumac Shooting Range (vault toilet closed)

Dry Creek Trail System (vault toilet closed)

Jacks River Fields Campground (vault toilet open)

Cottonwood Patch Campground and Day Use (vault toilet open)

Pinhoti 136 Trailhead (vault toilet open)