North Carolina mom finally meets newborn son two months after being hospitalized for COVID-19

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) — Having a baby is stressful enough. For Takia Morrison, add on being stuck in the hospital with COVID-19 and being unable to meet her newborn for the first two months of his life.

“It was like I felt complete,” Morrison said. “That’s what kept the fight in me. I just kept telling myself I have to get back to my children. When she passed him to me and I seen him it was like, ‘this is finally here. It’s mommy, it’s me. I’m here.’”

- Advertisement -

In early April, 31-year-old Morrison was admitted to the hospital with what they originally thought was just pneumonia before being diagnosed with COVID-19.

At the hospital, she had a seizure and needed an emergency c-section and was later transferred to Duke University Hospital for life support.

“When I first woke up I didn’t know where I was at,” she said. “They told me I was at Duke which definitely put my mind at ease because I knew that Duke was a really good hospital but then I realized I was by myself and I was in the hospital. When I looked at the date on the board I realized it had been days.”

Morrison said what kept her going was knowing her 10-year-old daughter and newborn baby boy needed their mother. Although she was alone in the hospital she says the nurses printed out pictures of her family and hung them in her room.

Read more here.