NHLPA board approves 24-team playoff plan

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL Players Association has accepted a proposal on a 24-team playoff format, but there are other items to discuss in the league’s bid to resume play.

Those questions include potential game locations, when players can return to their respective teams and what non-playoff teams will be allowed to do during what could potentially become a 10-month break between games.

- Advertisement -

Under the plan proposed by the NHL/NHLPA Return To Play committee, the top four teams in each conference would get a bye while seeds five through 12 would play in a mini-tournament for seeding. The remaining 16 teams face off in a best-of-five series play-in round to set the final 16 to compete for the Stanley Cup.

The proposal will now go to the NHL board of governors. If approved, it would effectively end the season of the league’s bottom seven teams.