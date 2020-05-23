Man warns of COVID store policies

RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF) – When Phillip Smith took a recent shopping trip to Wal-Mart, he bought some clothes.

“Brought them home and on two of them the hanger said 3X when the pants said extra-large. So, I thought, you know what I’m gonna go ahead and take them back,” Smith said.

As if the mix up of sizes wasn’t frustrating enough when Smith went back to the store to return them he was told he couldn’t.

He said he walked through the store to find signs about a new return policy and found nothing.

“I said, can you show me the sign that says you cannot bring back clothes or the things you cannot bring back and she said yes I can. She shut her register down, took me outside, went around to the entrance and there was like a really small sign, small letters,” Smith said.

As part of their response to COVID-19, Wal-Mart has changed their policy to temporarily halt in-store returns on items including apparel.

According to Wal-Mart Corporate, signs are dispersed throughout stores and at checkout counters.

The temporary policy says returns can be started online.

If you can’t do it online, once returns reopen they will be extending the return period by 6 weeks.

Currently, there is no timeline on when these polices will be lifted.

Wal-Mart has also closed fitting rooms.

But, Wal-Mart isn’t the only store that has made changes to try to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Target was suspending returns, but has since started taking things back.

Smith said he wants people to know that if you buy something right now, it might not be immediately returnable.

“It’s just not me that I’m worried about. I mean with all these things going on right now in this country. There’s so many people that are going to, you know, get duped by this,” Smith said.