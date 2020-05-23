Debt and coronavirus push Hertz into bankruptcy protection

(AP) – Hertz has filed for bankruptcy protection, unable to withstand the coronavirus pandemic that has crippled global travel and with it, the heavily indebted 102-year-old car rental company’s business.

The Florida-based company’s lenders were unwilling to grant it another extension on its auto lease debt payments past a Friday deadline, triggering the filing.

By the end of March, Hertz had more than $24 billion in debt with only $1 billion of available cash.