Biden says he was too ‘cavalier’ about black voters’ choices

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is explaining an offhand comment again.

Now he says he “should not have been so cavalier” in comments in which he suggested African Americans who back President Donald Trump “ain’t black.”

Biden addressed the controversy during a conference call Friday afternoon with the U.S. Black Chamber of Commerce after his remarks earlier in the day during an interview with a prominent black radio host stirred an uproar over whether he was being condescending to African American voters.

Trump’s campaign denounced Biden’s initial comments, contending that “a 77-year-old white man” was trying to tell black Americans how to vote.